Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 264892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,064,666.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,633 and have sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

