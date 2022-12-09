Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

