Colony Group LLC Acquires 38,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $205,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.00. 79,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.40 and its 200 day moving average is $360.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.