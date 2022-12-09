Colony Group LLC Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $11.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,022.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,813. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,867.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,914.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

