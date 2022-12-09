Colony Group LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,374,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.