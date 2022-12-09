Colony Group LLC Has $22.33 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,482.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,412.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.