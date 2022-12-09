Colony Group LLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $226.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.