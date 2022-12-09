Colony Group LLC Has $36.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.53. 29,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,910. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.