Colony Group LLC Has $76.60 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,867 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $76,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.