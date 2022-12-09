Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,500,000. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,369,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 416,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.44. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.