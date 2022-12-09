Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

