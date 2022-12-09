Colony Group LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.