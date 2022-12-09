Colony Group LLC Sells 5,247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,877,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

