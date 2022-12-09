Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 7.3%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 39,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.