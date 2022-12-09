Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

