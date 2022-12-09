comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Buys 25,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,832,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
comScore Stock Down 6.0 %
comScore stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
