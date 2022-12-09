comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Buys 25,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,832,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

comScore Stock Down 6.0 %

comScore stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get comScore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

comScore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 938,396 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of comScore by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.