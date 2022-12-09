Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $57.66 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02842467 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,129,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

