ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

