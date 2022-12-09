Constellation 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,434.48 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Constellation has a market cap of $100.68 million and approximately $163,434.48 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00503919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.61 or 0.30120695 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
