Contrasting Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 288.85 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.06 BrainsWay $29.66 million 0.98 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -5.50

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ra Medical Systems and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 464.63%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65% BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Ra Medical Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

