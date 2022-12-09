Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.60 EPS.
Shares of COO opened at $319.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
