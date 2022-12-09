Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.32.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,270. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,932,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,461,894.13. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,081.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.