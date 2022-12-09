CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 682 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.