CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Evergy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

