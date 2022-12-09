CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $485.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.71 and its 200-day moving average is $434.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

