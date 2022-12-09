CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $300,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

