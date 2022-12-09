CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

