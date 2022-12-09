CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

