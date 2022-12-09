Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target Raised to $6.80

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $6.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

