Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,769 shares of company stock worth $42,306 over the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $335.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.71 million. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

