Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,147 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

