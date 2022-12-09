Corton Capital Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 733,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

