Corton Capital Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler Price Performance

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

