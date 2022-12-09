Corton Capital Inc. Invests $183,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Zuora by 7.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

