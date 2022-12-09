Corton Capital Inc. Invests $214,000 in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 64.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Blucora

Blucora Price Performance

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BCOR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.