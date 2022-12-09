Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,248,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,806,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,170,000.
Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.