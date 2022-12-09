Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,248,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,806,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,170,000.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

