Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

