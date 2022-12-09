Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

