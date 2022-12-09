Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

