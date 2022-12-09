Corton Capital Inc. Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

