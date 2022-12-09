Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 17,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

