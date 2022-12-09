Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

