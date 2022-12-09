Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.