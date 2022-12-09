Cowen Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $75.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:PVH opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 94,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $441,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PVH by 291.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $14,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

