Cowen Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $264.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $240.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

