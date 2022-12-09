Cowen Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.
WNS Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of WNS
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
