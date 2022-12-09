Cowen Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of WNS

About WNS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in WNS by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WNS by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in WNS by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.