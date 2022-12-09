Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Software by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

AMSWA stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $474.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

