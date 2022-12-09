Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,590 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $37,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

