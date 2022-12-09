Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $825,721,000 after buying an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $838,176,000 after buying an additional 1,088,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

ABT stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

