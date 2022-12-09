Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.8 %

CRI stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.